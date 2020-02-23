Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY20 guidance at $9.45-9.60 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at $8.50-8.65 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $168.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.52. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

