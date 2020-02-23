Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

