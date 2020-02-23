Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,486,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

