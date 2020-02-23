Libbey (LBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Libbey stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Libbey has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

