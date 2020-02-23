Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.55 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.84.
In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.
