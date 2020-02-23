Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ FRPT opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.03 and a beta of 1.02.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
