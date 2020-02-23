Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RRGB stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.45 million, a PE ratio of -44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRGB. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
