Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.45 million, a PE ratio of -44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRGB. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

