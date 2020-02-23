Moneygram International (MGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGI stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Moneygram International has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

