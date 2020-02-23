Lumber Liquidators (LL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LL stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Earnings History for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

