Libbey (LBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) will be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LBY opened at $1.57 on Friday. Libbey has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

