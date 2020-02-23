Libbey (LBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) will be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LBY opened at $1.57 on Friday. Libbey has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Earnings History for Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blue Calypso & Arco Platform Head-To-Head Review
Blue Calypso & Arco Platform Head-To-Head Review
Golar LNG to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Golar LNG to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Axonics Modulation Technologies vs. Nephros Critical Contrast
Axonics Modulation Technologies vs. Nephros Critical Contrast
Financial Survey: Cortland Bancorp versus Frederick County Bancorp
Financial Survey: Cortland Bancorp versus Frederick County Bancorp
Financial Contrast: Advantest & On Track Innovations
Financial Contrast: Advantest & On Track Innovations
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report