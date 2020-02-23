GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

