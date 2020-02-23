Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,770,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 230,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

