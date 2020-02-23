Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

