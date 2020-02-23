Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

LN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Line by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Line by 1,815.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Line during the third quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Line by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Line by 2,503.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LN opened at $48.17 on Friday. Line has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.24.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

