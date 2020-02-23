DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

DCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of DCP opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.09. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

