Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.56.
HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
Helen of Troy stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,997,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,810,000 after acquiring an additional 160,554 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,158,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 69,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
