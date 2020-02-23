Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.56.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,997,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,810,000 after acquiring an additional 160,554 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,158,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 69,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

