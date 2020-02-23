Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPHI shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

IPHI stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67. Inphi has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,825. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 322,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Inphi by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

