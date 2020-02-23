Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960,626 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

