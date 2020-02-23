Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CARA opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $688.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $67,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $64,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,434 shares of company stock valued at $854,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $14,075,511,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

