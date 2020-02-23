UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,249 ($16.43).

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.71) target price (up previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 1,339 ($17.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,284.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,166.01. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 870.50 ($11.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

