UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,249 ($16.43).

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.71) target price (up previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 1,339 ($17.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,284.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,166.01. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 870.50 ($11.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Analyst Recommendations for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

