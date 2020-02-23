CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $855.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.14. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 42.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 42.1% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 105.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.