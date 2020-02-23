Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Royal Gold stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,316,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,695,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,756,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,695,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

