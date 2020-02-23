Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 258,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.41 million, a P/E ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

