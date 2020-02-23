Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPS. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

GPS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after buying an additional 1,415,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 1,271,187 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,810.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after buying an additional 1,150,380 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,749,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

