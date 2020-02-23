Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

WPP opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in WPP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

