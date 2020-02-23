Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:FIS opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

