Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Feb 23rd, 2020

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

