Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.
About Dollarama
Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.