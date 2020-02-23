Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRLBF. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.