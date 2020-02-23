Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRLBF. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

Read More: What are economic reports?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dollarama Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co
Dollarama Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co
Cresco Labs Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
Cresco Labs Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
CENTRICA PLC/S Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
CENTRICA PLC/S Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cargojet
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cargojet
Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cargojet
Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cargojet
Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canfor
Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canfor


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report