CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPYYY. Kepler Capital Markets raised CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.