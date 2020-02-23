Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.13% from the company’s current price.

CGJTF opened at $85.09 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

