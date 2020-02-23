Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.13% from the company’s current price.

CGJTF opened at $85.09 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

