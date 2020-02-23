Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Cargojet stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. Cargojet has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $91.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

