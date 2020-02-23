Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 64.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFPZF. TD Securities upgraded Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Canfor has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.