BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut BORAL LTD NEW/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BORAL LTD NEW/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOALY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. BORAL LTD NEW/S has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

