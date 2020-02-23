Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Biostage stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.57. Biostage has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

