Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Biostage stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.57. Biostage has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.
About Biostage
See Also: Relative Strength Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.