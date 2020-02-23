Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) to Strong Sell

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signature Aviation PLC provides air transport support services. The Company offers fueling, ground handling, passenger pilot, line maintenance and technical support services, as well as aftermarket facilities such as manufacturing of aircraft equipment. Signature Aviation PLC, formerly known as BBA Aviation plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBAVY. HSBC downgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAVY opened at $16.09 on Friday. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

