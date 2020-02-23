Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
AOMOY stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Mosenergo Pao has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Mosenergo Pao Company Profile
