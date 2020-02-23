Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AOMOY stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Mosenergo Pao has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mosenergo Pao Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosenergo Pao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosenergo Pao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dollarama Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co
Dollarama Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co
Cresco Labs Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
Cresco Labs Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
CENTRICA PLC/S Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
CENTRICA PLC/S Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cargojet
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cargojet
Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cargojet
Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cargojet
Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canfor
Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canfor


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report