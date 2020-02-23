Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.36.

NYSE PGR opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. Progressive has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,885,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,028,000 after acquiring an additional 75,403 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 129,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

