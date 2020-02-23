Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Lifted to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEN. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an accumulate rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $47,279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

