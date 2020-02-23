Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of ITCI opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $651,035.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

