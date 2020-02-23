BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $43.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,961,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.