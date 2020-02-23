Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $164.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE opened at $158.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $117.26 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.