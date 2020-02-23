Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $164.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.54.
NYSE SRE opened at $158.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $117.26 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.
