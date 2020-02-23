NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $277.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.70. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,185,000 after buying an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

