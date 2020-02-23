Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -141.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 7,009.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

