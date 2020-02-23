Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.79.

ES stock opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,246,000 after acquiring an additional 690,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,739,000 after acquiring an additional 513,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

