Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of D opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

