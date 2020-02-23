BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

