Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

EIDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub cut Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $563,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,355,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Analyst Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

