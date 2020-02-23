AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.88.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,252.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,219 shares of company stock worth $9,054,763. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 574.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 111,276 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

