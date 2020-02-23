Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Raised to $105.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.09.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE:DOOR opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.