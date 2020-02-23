Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Get Amcor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

AMCR opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 188,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.